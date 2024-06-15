Darshan, others likely to be produced before court today

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police are likely to produce Darshan and the other arrested in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy before the magistrate on Saturday. The six-day police custody of the arrested suspects will end on Sunday.

Sources told DH that a decision on producing the suspects was yet to be taken.

“Since the court would be shut on Sundays, the suspects would have to be produced at the magistrate’s residence,” the source said.

“Hence, it is likely that they may be produced before the magistrate today.”