Darshan, others likely to be produced before court today

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police are likely to produce Darshan and the other arrested in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy before the magistrate on Saturday. The six-day police custody of the arrested suspects will end on Sunday.
Sources told DH that a decision on producing the suspects was yet to be taken.
“Since the court would be shut on Sundays, the suspects would have to be produced at the magistrate’s residence,” the source said.
“Hence, it is likely that they may be produced before the magistrate today.”
Darshan and his close friend Pavitra Gowda were among the 13 arrested by the Kamakshipalya police on Tuesday for the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Police had said that prima facie the murder occurred because the victim had sent lewd messages and posted objectionable comments about Pavitra on social media.
Three more suspects, Ravi, Jagadish and Anukumar, subsequently surrendered before the police in Chitradurga.
Another police source close to the probe said that most of the investigation procedures, including mahazar and recording the statements, were completed.
“The objects used to assault the victim, CCTV footage, vehicles used in the crime and other material evidence were recovered by the investigators,” the police source added.
Published 15 June 2024, 04:29 IST