Day before public launch, DK Shivakumar takes metro ride to Madavara

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries inspected the Nagasandra-Madavara metro line on Wednesday, a day before its public launch. </p><p>The 3.14-km stretch — the northern extension of the Green Line — is the smallest and the slowest to build in Namma Metro's history, taking 91 months instead of the original 27 months. Its opening was also inordinately delayed, taking 33 days after statutory clearance. </p><p>With this, all four extensions under Phase 2 have been completed. </p>.Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension set to open on Nov 7.<p>Speaking to reporters at the Madavara (erstwhile BIEC) metro station, Shivakumar noted that an additional 20 km (Yellow Line) was planned to open in 2025, and Bengaluru's total metro network would expand to 175 km by 2026. </p><p>"People coming from outside Bengaluru can park their vehicles here at the Madavara station and use the metro to commute within the city," he said. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said that they were working to improve parking facilities at new stations and enhance last-mile connectivity. </p><p>The Nagasandra-Madavara metro line follows Tumakuru Road (National Highway 4) and crosses NICE Road at two locations. </p><p>The DCM also announced plans for a direct bridge connecting the Yeshwantpur metro station to the eponymous railway junction, eliminating the need for passengers to step onto the road. He said that the BMRCL and the railways had come to an understanding and that the work would begin soon. </p><p>BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said discussions were underway to introduce feeder buses from the Madavara metro station to the surrounding areas. </p><p>The new line will provide connectivity to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a major venue for national and international conferences and exhibitions, as well as large residential complexes and nearby towns. The BMRCL expects that passengers will be able to save travel time by 30%. </p><p><strong>Key stats</strong></p><p>Nagasandra-Madavara: 3.14 km</p><p>Stations: Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara</p><p>Cost: Rs 1,168 crore (Rs 152 crore for land acquisition)</p><p>Estimated daily ridership: 44,000</p><p>Access points: Foot ovebridge (FOB) at Manjunath Nagar, pedestrian underpass at Chikkabidarakallu, and underpass at Madavara. </p><p><strong>Green Line frequency</strong></p><p>Starting November 7, the first train will leave Madavara at 5 am and the last train at 11 pm. </p><p>The frequency between Madavara and Nagasandra will be 10 minutes. There will be no changes to train operations on other sections of the Green Line. </p><p>The minimum fare on the Green Line will be Rs 10 and the maximum Rs 60. </p><p><strong>Important stats</strong></p><p>Bengaluru metro: 76.95 km, 69 stations</p><p>Green Line (North-South): 33.46 km; 31 stations</p><p>Purple Line (East-West): 43.49 km; 38 stations</p>