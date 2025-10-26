<p>Bengaluru: Industry leaders Kiran Mazmudar-Shaw and T V Mohandas Pai met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday, days after critiquing the government on social media for not solving Bengaluru's infrastructure.</p><p>What transpired at the meeting remains unknown.</p><p>"Entrepreneurs are our brothers and sisters," Shivakumar remarked but added that they should not tarnish the image of Bengaluru. "I have told them that their criticism will make international news. They have given good suggestions for Bengaluru. We have included them in advisory committees."</p>.<p>Shaw, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, wrote on X, "We had a very constructive meeting with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to agree to an action plan to fix key infra bottlenecks in roads, ORR, PRR drainage traffic n garbage (sic)."</p><p>The meeting gained significance as the billionaire entrepreneur had criticised the government for failing to fill potholes, clear garbage blackspots and address traffic congestion.</p><p>She, along with Pai, a former board member at IT giant Infosys Limited, has been vocal about Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure, especially after BlackBuck co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji announced his company's plan to move out of Bellandur owing to increased commute time.</p>