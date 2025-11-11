<p>Bengaluru: Following the blast in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>that claimed at least 12 lives, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh urged the city residents not to panic. </p><p>"In view of the Delhi incident, there is a sense of high alert in the entire state. As part of that Bengaluru City police is also geared up. All senior officers are monitoring the situation closely and visited physically areas with major footfalls" Singh said, adding that the state of alertness will continue for a few more days and urged the public not to panic and co-operate with officials. </p>.Delhi blast: Amit Shah chairs security review meeting.<p>Police officials said security was intensified at all major public places and critical infrastructure locations, including railway stations, bus terminals, the airport, metro stations, shopping malls, business establishments and other vital institutions. </p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA and Explosives Act.<p>"Police personnel have been directed to maintain strict surveillance and ensure round-the-clock monitoring. To enhance security preparedness, barricades have been installed across key roads in the city, and comprehensive vehicle checks are being conducted. Additional teams have been deployed to identify and verify any suspicious individuals or activities," the city police said in a statement on Tuesday.</p>