Delivery partners exploit loopholes in logistics app Porter to siphon off Rs 90 lakh in Bengaluru

The police initially thought it was an inside job and verified the backend operations. But there was no foul play because most of the operations were automated.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 21:41 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 21:41 IST
