<p>Bengaluru: The ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme saw Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> engage with citizens after a morning walk at Cubbon Park on Sunday. The citizens aired a diverse range of civic and infrastructural grievances, chief among them being the park’s shrinking green cover and proposed commercialisation. </p>.<p>During the walk, the deputy chief minister paid homage to the statues of former Mysore ruler Chamaraja Wadiyar and the erstwhile Dewan of the Mysore Kingdom K Seshadri Iyer. He interacted with walkers, addressing grievances, petting a Siberian Husky, and wishing a musician who was performing. </p>.<p>The public grievances extended across the city’s core infrastructure. A citizen named Vijaya highlighted the lack of basic amenities and drainage from Lalbagh West Gate to Minerva Circle in Mavalli, while Rajashekar requested a 50-year lease extension for occupants of Pottery Town. </p>.PM Modi praises Bengaluru techie Kapil Sharma for his campaign to save lakes.<p>The DCM stated that he had heard thousands of problems across various parks that he visited during weekends, receiving 35 petitions alone in Cubbon Park, adding to the 289 petitions already collected during grievance redress events held at Lalbagh, JP Park, KR Puram, Koramangala and Kengeri. </p>.<p>Attention was drawn to the street lighting system, pedestrian overpass system and Kachenahalli Road, damaged trees and branches, and the absence of streetlights at Mysore Bank Circle. </p>.<p>“People have requested that special attention be paid to the problem of stray dogs. Discussions will be held with the concerned authorities to address the problem of private buses and upgrade the Indira Gandhi Children’s Library. It has been requested that an Ayurvedic garden be established. All these problems and demands will be resolved as early as possible,” he said. </p>.<p>Shivakumar promised an investigation into allegations that party candidates are being given tickets for money.</p>