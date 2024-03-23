Dhaatu to conduct Ramayana workshop

Bengaluru: Dhaatu, a puppet theatre and culture education centre, is conducting a Ramayana workshop from April 7 to 13 in collaboration with Mandala Cultural Centre in the city.
Children aged between 7 and 12 years are eligible to participate in the workshop.
From story-telling of the complete Valmiki Ramayana to learning Ramayana slokas, the workshop includes workbook activities, colouring, and Ramayana board games, including drama, dance and puppetry performances based on mythologies and stories from the epic.
The workshop will be held at Mandala Cultural Centre, Kanakapura Road near the Silk Institute metro station, between 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a fee of Rs 7,000 as a part of the enrolment.
