Digital literacy, cyber safety training programme for elderly

Bengaluru: Elders Helpline, a joint project of the Nightingales Medical Trust and Bengaluru City Police supported by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, is launching a free digital literacy and cyber safety training programme for the elderly.
The programme will be launched on Saturday at the conference hall, Office of the Commissioner of Police. It is being introduced to commemorate the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which will be observed on Saturday.
Published 13 June 2024, 20:56 IST