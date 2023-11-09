DKS banks on brand value to rename Ramanagara as B'luru South

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he had started getting a survey done to seek the opinion of residents of Ramanagara district about renaming it as Bengaluru South
district.
Insisting that he was firm on the decision to rename the district, the deputy chief minister told reporters here that he was getting the survey done in his personal capacity. So far, the survey has received positive responses from the people, he said.
Upon receiving the survey report, it will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. After getting Cabinet approval, the district will be renamed as Bengaluru South district, Shivakumar said.
Ramanagara will remain the headquarters of Bengaluru South district. The existing taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Magadi will continue to be part of the Bengaluru South district. There is no proposal to add new areas to the district, he said.
After the rechristening, the government is planning to develop Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Magadi taluks as satellite towns of Bengaluru by improving their infrastructure.
A survey will be conducted to extend Namma Metro to all four taluks, Shivakumar
said.
The main purpose of renaming the district is to attract industries to Magadi and Kanakapura taluks.
On requesting several industrialists to set up plants in these areas, they pointed out that there was no Bengaluru name for these places.
Since the word Bengaluru has a brand value of its own, we wanted to exploit it to attract investors, he said.