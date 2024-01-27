DPR for 2-km tunnel road in Bengaluru under way: Guv

Bengaluru: Several months after tunnel roads in Bengaluru were first proposed as a “permanent solution” for the city’s traffic congestion, there seems to be some progress.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot announced on Friday that the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of a 2-km tunnel road on a pilot basis in Bengaluru was underway.
Speaking on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in the city, the Governor said that DPR is being prepared in consultation with an international agency. The exact location of where this pilot project will be executed is unknown.
The Governor gave an overview of several programmes and measures being taken by the state government to address farmers’ issues, unemployment, health issues, and Bengaluru’s civic issues.
He spoke of the five guarantee schemes implemented in the state, saying, “my government has fulfilled the commitment by successfully implementing the schemes”.
Addressing the state’s drought relief measures, he noted that the government is releasing up to Rs 2,000 per farmer in drought-hit taluks, directly to their Aadhar-linked bank accounts. “The process to transfer Rs 580 crore to about 30 lakh farmers is underway,” Gehlot said.
The government’s flagship crop survey programme has covered a total of 259.57 lakh plots, surveying 96.85% of the 268 lakh plots under the programme.
“A total of Rs 459.59 crore is being provided as compensation through insurance companies to about 6.77 lakh farmers who reported crop loss due to monsoon failure, last year,” he added.
A total of 1,084 heart patients were treated at the tertiary level last year under the ST-Elevated Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) programme implemented in 15 districts in collaboration with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR). Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices are also being installed in dense public places, such as bus stands, railway stations and government offices to prevent death by sudden cardiac arrests, he said.
Among other programmes discussed, the Governor noted that the Karnataka State Financial Corporation was implementing a scheme providing loans to entrepreneurs from minority communities at an interest rate of 6% up to
Rs 10 crore. He noted that the Upper Krishna Project Stage-3 of North Karnataka will be expedited to acquire land and rehabilitate communities under the project.