Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Duo held for brandishing weapons at school sporting event in Bengaluru

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, prompting swift action from the authorities.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 20:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested by the Kothanur police for brandishing weapons during a school sporting event on Tuesday at the Government High School in Bileshivale.

The suspects, identified as Bhavesh and Niranjan, both 20 years old and local residents, were caught on video roaming the school grounds with sticks, with one of them appearing to hold a dagger. The video quickly went viral.

Police said the suspects disrupted the kho kho tournament because they were upset with a referee's call.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, prompting swift action from the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 July 2024, 20:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT