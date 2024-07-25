Duo held for brandishing weapons at school sporting event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested by the Kothanur police for brandishing weapons during a school sporting event on Tuesday at the Government High School in Bileshivale.

The suspects, identified as Bhavesh and Niranjan, both 20 years old and local residents, were caught on video roaming the school grounds with sticks, with one of them appearing to hold a dagger. The video quickly went viral.

Police said the suspects disrupted the kho kho tournament because they were upset with a referee's call.