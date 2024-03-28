Duo kill friend during Holi party, blame it on 'unknown' assailant; arrested

Bengaluru: Two men allegedly killed their friend in eastern Bengaluru's Govindapura area and later went to the police, claiming an unknown person was behind the murder.
The three friends, including the victim Rajkumar, who was a painter from Uttar Pradesh, played Holi on Tuesday morning and later partied at their house in Nagawara. They had got into a fight for a petty reason and assaulted each other, leading to Rajkumar's murder.
However, the other two persons, Suraj Kumar and Jai Singh, filed a complaint with the Govindapura police, alleging that an unknown man had attacked them and hacked Rajkumar to death at their home on Thursday morning.
When police inspected for investigation, they neither came across CCTV footage nor neighbours' testimony that would lead them to the killers. Acting on suspicion, the police then grilled Suraj and Jai, who spilled the beans, an officer said.
The suspects had initially decided to move Rajkumar’s body to a desolate place, but chickened out by the sight of public movement in the locality, the police officer added.
The three men worked for a contractor.
(Published 27 March 2024, 22:50 IST)