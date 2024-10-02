Durga Puja with a purpose: Organisers in Bengaluru make festivities intensely local, inclusive

<p>Bengaluru: Durga puja celebrations in the city are witnessing a major shift, as organisations place greater emphasis on community engagement, social service and integrating with local culture.</p>.<p>Many long-time puja organisers are expanding their efforts to foster meaningful connections with local communities and address pressing social issues.</p>.<p>The festivities will feature vibrant events, including themed decorations, flea markets, food stalls, dance floors and music concerts, by renowned bands.</p>.People in Bengal wait for Durga puja throughout year: Mamata amid cease work by medics.<p>Several organisations, such as the RT Nagar Socio-Cultural Trust, Bengali in Bangalore (BinB), Sanskritik Bengali Association, JP Nagar, and the Socio-Cultural Association, Indiranagar, are partnering with orphanages, old-age homes and schools, offering sponsorship of meals and ‘bhog prasad’ throughout the celebrations.</p>.<p>“We are focusing on deeper integration with the local Kannadiga community this year,” said Angshuman Roy, president, Socio-Cultural Association, Indiranagar, noting that the programmes will cater to a wide range of audiences.</p>.<p>The RT Nagar Socio-Cultural Trust has also prioritised women's participation in organising the events. "This year, women are leading every aspect of the festival. We've ensured more women are involved in roles related to the event,” said Janardhan Mandal from the association.</p>.<p>Culturally, the celebrations remain as lively as ever, with performances of Rabindra Sangeet, Bollywood medleys and traditional folk dances, each pandal showcasing elaborate, theme-based decorations. The event will also feature multi-cuisine food courts, flea markets, ‘dandiya’ and ‘garba’ dance floors, and grand Durga idols sourced both locally and from Kolkata.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, idol makers are receiving a surge of orders. “Every year, artists from Kolkata come to Bengaluru to craft Durga idols for the city’s Bengali associations,” said Muni Marappa, an idol maker from JC Nagar.</p>.<p>At Basudev Pal’s workshop on Chunchaghatta Main Road, the space is packed with Durga idols of various sizes and designs.</p>