Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Durga Puja with a purpose: Organisers in Bengaluru make festivities intensely local, inclusive

The festivities will feature vibrant events, including themed decorations, flea markets, food stalls, dance floors and music concerts, by renowned bands.
Himadyuthi Deshpande
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 02:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 02:38 IST
BengaluruTrendingDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us