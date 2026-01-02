<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday formally inaugurated the new loop of the Hebbal flyover.</p>.<p>The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had opened the stretch for a trial run on December 20. DH had reported last week that the new loop reduced congestion by nearly 25%.</p>.<p>The additional loop has eased traffic for commuters travelling from northern parts of the city, including Yelahanka, Jakkur and Sahakarnagar, towards Mekhri Circle, and has also benefited passengers returning from the airport.</p>.16-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru; cites lack of parental love.<p>“The new loop will ensure smoother city entry from Yelahanka, Jakkur and Sahakarnagar, improving traffic flow and commuter convenience along this busy corridor. This development marks an important step towards easing congestion and strengthening efficient urban mobility in North Bengaluru,” Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>He added that the BDA’s proposed short tunnel at Hebbal Junction and a rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle are expected to further ease congestion in the area.</p>