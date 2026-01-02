Menu
DyCM D K Shivakumar inaugurates new Hebbal flyover loop

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had opened the stretch for a trial run on December 20.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026
Published 01 January 2026
