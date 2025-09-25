Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DyCM Shivakumar announces Rs 750 crore for pothole repair, says Centre gave zero

Despite BBMP spending a chunk of its Rs 6,000-crore 2022-23 road grant, the state has little clarity on where the money went or the state of freshly asphalted roads.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 14:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 14:41 IST
Bengaluru newsD K ShivakumarBBMPpotholespothole filling

Follow us on :

Follow Us