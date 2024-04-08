Ease of knowing courses at expo excites parents, students alike

The 14th edition of Eduverse, proved helpful not only for students, but also to parents worried about their kids’ future. More than 1,400 students and parents attended the Day Two of the expo on Sunday.
Pre-university students looking for undergraduate courses attended the expo in large numbers. There were also younger students and undergraduate students looking for postgraduate and PhD opportunities.
Sudeep, a parent, told DH, “I believe, as a parent, it is our responsibility to help our kid find the best opportunity. While all opportunities are great, we have to choose the one that best suits our interests. The expo has helped us by bringing together so many institutions under one roof.”
Another parent Ashok K T, who attended the expo with his class 10 daughter, said, “It is difficult to travel across the city, collecting information and getting doubts cleared by various colleges. The expo has made it easy for students and parents”. He said while parents were aware of only the popular courses like BA, BCom, BSc and engineering, the exhibition introduced them to newer options.
Basavaraj Namjwad said he is a pharmaceutical researcher, but he is unaware of many developments in his own field, let alone others.
“While I had basic knowledge about Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, I was unaware they had come together, opening newer avenues. Now, after talking to professionals here, I think engineering, medical science and data science are three good options for my kid.”
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a buzzword, with multiple institutions offering courses in it, much to the joy of students.
With new courses, attendees also encountered newer doubts, which they claimed were solved patiently by professors and college representatives at the expo.
“Emerging courses are fast becoming popular, making it difficult to get admissions. But the professors helped by clearing all doubts about the courses and admissions,” said Roma T, a sister looking for the right course for her brother.
