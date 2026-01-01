Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

ED freezes Rs 192 crore after raids on accounting firm for gaming platform WinZO

The Central probe agency also claimed that M/S Winzo Pvt Ltd generated POC in the form of ‘Rake Commission’ from the matches played by the BOTs with the real players on their Winzo App.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 13:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 13:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on :

Follow Us