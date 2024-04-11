Eid celebrations in Bengaluru: Routes to take on April 11

Bengaluru: The city police has issued a traffic advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Thursday, listing diversions and curbs on vehicular movement.
Over 25,000 people are expected to gather at BB Junction on Mysuru Road and the BBMP playground on 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamrajpet.
All vehicles have been temporarily restricted on both sides of the road from the City Market flyover (BGS flyover) to the Toll Gate Junction from 7 am to 12 pm.
Vehicles travelling towards Mysuru Road from Town Hall shall continue below the flyover and take a right turn near Sirsi Circle, then travel via Binny Mill Junction, Hunasemara Junction, MC Circle, and Hosahalli signal to join Mysuru Road near Kimko Junction via West of Chord Road.
Vehicles travelling in the opposite direction from Kengeri towards the market can take the same diversions on West of Chord Road and join Mysuru Road at Sirsi Circle.
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:51 IST)