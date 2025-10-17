Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Engineering student raped in Bengaluru college washroom by her junior, accused held

Police said the woman delayed filing the complaint because she was distressed and scared.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 00:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 00:16 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimerapeengineering college

Follow us on :

Follow Us