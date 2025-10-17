<p>Bengaluru: A female student at a prominent engineering college in south Bengaluru was allegedly raped by her junior inside a men's washroom on the campus.</p>.<p>The Hanumanthanagar police on Wednesday arrested Jeevan Gowda, 21, a fifth-semester student at BMS College of Engineering in Basavanagudi, on charges of raping the woman, a seventh-semester student. He is currently in judicial custody. </p>.<p>The incident reportedly occurred on October 10, but the FIR was registered on October 15 under BNS Section 64 (punishment for rape). </p>.<p>Police said the woman delayed filing the complaint because she was distressed and scared. She later informed her parents, who then approached the police. A mahazar (reconstruction of the crime scene) was conducted on Thursday, sources said. </p>.<p>According to the FIR, the survivor reached college at 8.55 am and told Jeevan she would meet him in the afternoon to collect some items. Jeevan told her that he wanted to speak to her. </p>.Durgapur gang rape case: Police said victim was in relationship with one of arrested accused.<p>During the lunch break, she was with her friends when Jeevan repeatedly called her. When she went downstairs to meet him, he allegedly asked her to come up to the architecture block on the seventh floor.</p>.<p>When she reached the seventh floor, Jeevan, the FIR says, first tried to kiss her and then forcibly kissed her. She managed to get into the lift and went down to the sixth floor. </p>.<p>Near the men’s washroom, Jeevan allegedly pulled her inside and raped her. During the assault, he locked the room, grabbed her phone and kept it in his pocket when she received a call from her friend. </p>.<p>The incident is believed to have taken place between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm. The survivor later came out and informed two of her friends. Jeevan allegedly called her afterward and asked if she needed a pill. She cut the call, the FIR noted. </p>.<p>"I didn’t tell my parents initially as I was afraid they would be distressed. I was also ashamed. My friends supported me, after which I informed my parents and approached the police seeking against Jeevan Gowda," she said in her statement. </p>.<p>It isn't clear if the college floor where the offence occurred has CCTV cameras. </p>