Essay competitions tomorrow

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Aspirant Consultancy will conduct 'Quill Quest', an essay contest for competitive exam aspirants, on January 27, starting at 10 am.
Degree holders preparing to take government exams can participate. The first prize will be Rs 5,000, the second Rs 3,000 and the third Rs 2,000. The venue is Al Ameen Arts, Commerce and Science College, Hosur Road.
For registrations and other queries, call 8861372602 or write to connectaspirant1@gmail.com, according to a release.
State-level contest
The city-based Universal School of Law will hold a state-level essay competition on 'Contemporary relevance of the Kesavananda Bharati case in the context of evolving constitutional challenges and societal changes'.
The competition is open to all undergraduate students. Students can write 1,000-1,200 words in Kannada and English. Plagiarism should not exceed 20%.
January 31 is the last date for registration and February 5 for submission. Winners will receive the 'Universal Keshavananda Bharati Trophy' and cash prizes.
Submission links will be sent to registered candidates. For registration, visit https://forms.gle/tLD1aTJrvD9SWEJfA.
For details, call 9611666511 or write to principal.usl@universalinstitutions.com.