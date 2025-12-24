<p>Bengaluru: In a setback to the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s efforts to get high-profile matches back at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the police have denied permission to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy games based on the observations of the review committee that inspected the venue on Monday.</p>.<p>While confirming the development, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh refused to share details of the report, stating that it was submitted to the state government by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao. </p>.<p>The matches will now be played at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence near Devanahalli airport. Virat Kohli’s Delhi is scheduled to meet Andhra in a Group D opener on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The newly elected body at the KSCA had requested the government to allow matches to be held at Chinnaswamy following an unofficial ban after the June 4 stampede that left 11 fans dead and scores injured. The association officials had even offered to conduct the matches behind closed doors, but the authorities refused to relent. </p>.Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli to play, but not at Chinnaswamy Stadium as matches shifted to BCCI's CoE.<p>“KSCA respectfully acknowledges this position and places on record its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka and understands that the decision on permission is linked to the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice D’Cunha Committee,” the association said in a statement on Tuesday while expressing its gratitude to the government for actively considering its request for permission.</p>.<p>“The association looks forward to receiving the detailed inputs, observations and recommendations from the authorities forming part of the review committee and assures that all such recommendations will be implemented in a structured and time-bound manner. KSCA remains fully committed to implementing all practicable safety, security and infrastructure-related measures at the earliest.”</p>.<p>After the KSCA approached the state government seeking permission to conduct matches without fans, a committee headed by Rao was constituted to assess the feasibility of hosting the matches.</p>.<p>Well-placed sources said officials from the Bengaluru police, Fire and Emergency Services Department, Public Works Department and GBA inspected the venue and conveyed their observations to Rao, who is required to submit a consolidated report to the government for further action.</p>