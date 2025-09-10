Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Even BSNL is regulated, BDA can't be excluded from RERA Act: BJP MLA

Kumar argued that as a government body still selling sites and flats, the BDA cannot claim exemption from the Act.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 20:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruBJPBDABSNL

Follow us on :

Follow Us