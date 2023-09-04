Ex-BDA chief to face inquiry for altering site dimensions  

Former BDA commissioner T Shyam Bhat and another officer may face inquiry for altering the plan of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout and modifying a site's dimensions in violation of rules.
The state government has ordered the inquiry following a site allotee’s complaint.
In his complaint to the now-defunct Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bhaskar Reddy had noted that the BDA allotted him a 60x40 sqft site in 2009, but the plot was modified into 30x40 sqft and re-allotted to someone else without taking his consent, although he has all the relevant papers, including the sale deed.
Reddy also accused the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) of not providing an alternative site after modifying the layout plan. He charged Bhat, a retired IAS officer, and Ropa, former BDA deputy secretary-3, of altering the layout plan.
Based on his complaint, the ACB wrote to the government in December 2021 seeking permission to investigate the two officials. Since the ACB was shut down in September 2022 on the Karnataka High Court’s orders, all cases registered by the bureau have now been transferred to the Lokayukta.