Fake iPhone: Engineering student from TN loses Rs 60,000   

Bengaluru: A casual visit to Bengaluru turned into nightmare for a 23-year-old engineering student from Tamil Nadu, who lost Rs 60,000 over a fake iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Visiting Church Street on January 28, Rasheed (name changed) encountered a man in his 20s, who identified himself as Mohammad Aftab, near the MG Road metro station.
Originally from Kerala, but studying in Tamil Nadu, Rasheed had travelled to Bengaluru to catch up with friends over the weekend.
Aftab enticed Rasheed and his companions with a tempting deal on a second-hand iPhone 15 Pro Max. After some negotiation, they settled on Rs 60,000.
In his police statement, Rasheed said Aftab presented an iPhone 15 Pro Max that appeared, felt, and functioned exactly like the original. However, unbeknownst to Rasheed, the phone box was swapped during the transaction.
"It was only after I checked the phone later that I realised the con,” Rasheed told the police.
Subsequently, Rasheed lodged a complaint at the Cubbon Park police station. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).
A police official involved in the investigation informed DH that they obtained court permission to examine the phone purchased by Rasheed. They are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.
Patrolling on Church Street
Meanwhile, police have announced plans to bolster patrolling efforts by deploying additional personnel in and around Church Street, especially during weekends when foot traffic is heavy.
Given that many artists and vendors frequent Church Street for business, police are urging the public to exercise caution when making purchases.