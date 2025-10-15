<p>The death of a 22-year-old has put the spotlight on the dangers posed by the use of earphones in public spaces. G Shashi Kumar, a college student, was crossing a railway track near Banaswadi railway station when he was hit by a train. He had his earphones on and did not hear the train approaching. </p><p>This year alone, numerous such cases have been reported across the country. A law curbing the use of earphones for pedestrians is much needed, activists say.</p>.<p>Rajani V, a media professional who lives near Jalahalli Cross, has witnessed multiple near-misses on her commute home from work. “Jalahalli Cross is <br>a mess. There are buses coming in from all directions, and in the middle of the chaos I often see young people crossing the road with no awareness of what is happening around them. They have their earphones on and are watching reels or other videos on their phones,” she shares. </p>.<p>According to civic activist Vinod Jacob, social media addiction is the biggest culprit for earphone overuse. “I think the government should consider bringing in a law that bans earphone use in certain areas like busy roads or near railway tracks,” Jacob states.</p>.<p><strong>Call for awareness drives</strong></p>.<p>Spreading awareness about the hazards posed by earphones is much needed, believes Sanjeev Dyamannavar, urban transport expert. He points out that car and bike users also put others at risk due to earphone use. In 2021, the Bengaluru Traffic Police imposed a ban on using earphones while driving or riding. “The ban is still in effect and this year, we have already registered 34,687 violations,” says Karthik Reddy, joint commissioner of police (traffic). </p>.<p>While there is no clear link between accident cases and earphone use in Bengaluru, it is still unsafe to use them while behind the wheel, notes Gopal Byakod, DCP traffic (south). “When we are alerted about an accident, our first priority is to get the driver to the hospital and not to check whether they have been using earphones or earpods. In the case of the railway track accident, it was very clear what caused it,” Byakod explains.</p>.<p><strong>Health concerns</strong></p>.<p>Dr E V Raman, an ENT specialist, warns against use of earphones during “all waking hours”. The duration of use and volume level are two factors to consider. “It causes hearing issues, ear pain and hygiene issues because the ear wax gets trapped,” Dr Raman says. Also, younger people often buy cheap earphones which do not follow safety guidelines, putting their ears at risk. He recommends taking breaks from earphones through the day, to stay safe. If one’s job is dependent on it, it is best to use headphones instead, he adds.</p>