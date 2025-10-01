Menu
Bengaluru: Facebook friend dupes woman of Rs 8.6 lakh; threatens to leak personal videos

In her FIR, Sridevi G, a resident of Banashankari, said she befriended the suspect, Swaroop Gowda, in 2022. He initially sought Rs 4.4 lakh in instalments through PhonePe, citing a pending court case.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 20:17 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 20:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

