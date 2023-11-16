Festive pollution down from last year in Bengaluru

According to the standards established by the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI below 50 is considered ‘good,’ 50-100 is ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 is ‘moderate,’ and 201-300 is ‘poor,’ with two additional categories indicating even worse air conditions. In Bengaluru, three stations recorded ‘poor’ air quality, with Jayanagar at the top of the list with an AQI of 234, followed by Silk Board at 224 and Kavika at 212.