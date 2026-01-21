<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint against a beauty clinic in Bengaluru, saying that treatments promoted by it on Instagram caused her severe skin damage.</p><p>The woman, an assistant professor at a private college, told the police that she came across Instagram reels advertising “100 per cent guaranteed beauty solutions” for skin problems such as pimples, pigmentation and tanning.</p>.Bengaluru is now the country's U40 capital.<p>The reels were uploaded from an account named “charming_chaithanya”, which claimed to provide professional cosmetology treatment. The account has 70,000 followers.</p><p>Trusting the claims made in the reels, the woman visited Glow Up Beauty Care Clinic, located in Papareddypalya, Nagarabhavi, on October 7, 2025. At the studio, Chaitanya examined her skin, conducted a patch test and assured her of a complete cure, she said.</p><p>The woman was prescribed four cosmetic products — CS Glow and Hydrating Moisturiser, CS Sunscreen Lotion, CS Night Cream and CS Brightening Face Wash — and was charged Rs 17,000. She made the payment via UPI to a bank account in the name of one Akash.</p><p>However, within days of using the products, the woman reportedly developed severe itching, burning sensation and swelling on her face. </p><p>When she informed the clinic, she was advised to stop using two products and continue with the remaining ones. Despite following the revised instructions, her skin condition worsened further, she said.</p><p>The matter escalated on November 21, 2025, when the victim revisited the clinic seeking an explanation. She alleged that Shiva, Chaitanya’s husband, "verbally abused her, threatened her and refused to resolve the issue". The couple allegedly "humiliated and forced her out of the premises".</p><p>The victim alleged that the clinic "misled customers through false social media advertisements, prescribed steroid-based cosmetic products without medical qualifications, endangered her health and cheated her of money".</p><p>The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have registered an FIR and are carrying out further investigations.</p>