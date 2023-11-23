FIR against KPCC general secy, 4 others over ‘poster politics’

Bengaluru: Police have booked KPCC general secretary S Manohar and four others for pasting "defamatory" posters about JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy on a public wall near the party's office in Seshadripuram.
Srirampura police on Wednesday opened a case of promoting enmity between different groups against Manohar, Karthik DS, Darshan Gowda HD, Arjun D Gowda and Santhosh. The action followed a police complaint lodged by HM Ramesh Gowda, the president of the JD(S) Bengaluru city unit.
Ramesh told the police that he came across the posters near the party's office, JP Bhavana, on Platform Road in Seshadripuram on November 20.
He said he saw a crowd gathered around a public wall, intently looking at the posters that "offensively" caricatured Kumaraswamy. He told the police that CCTV footage showed Manohar and others came in a car and stuck the posters.
The incident appears to be the latest face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition JD(S).
Last week, Congress workers were booked over posters that accused Kumaraswamy of "power theft" after Bescom officials found power was illegally drawn to his house in Padmanabhanagar.
Kumaraswamy clarified he wasn't aware of the incident, but paid a fine.