Firecracker sales fizzle out in Bengaluru amid rising awareness    

<p>Bengaluru: Firecracker sales in Bengaluru remained tepid as the city entered the third and main day of the Deepavali celebrations.</p>.<p>On Friday, some shopkeepers reported steady sales, while others saw a decline of 20 per cent to 30 per cent compared to last year.</p>.<p>Girish, a firecracker vendor in Jayanagar, noted a drop in sales for the festival season, though off-season sales were unaffected.</p>.<p>V Keshav, president of the Vishala Karnataka Fireworks Traders' Welfare Association, painted a different picture, describing sales this Deepavali as satisfactory. "On October 31, numbers were strong, and we expect a good turnout on November 1 and 2 as well," he said.</p>.Cracker smoke fills the air second night in a row in Bengaluru.<p>Amid heightened police checks, shopkeepers mentioned that selling non-green firecrackers has become "next to impossible". Authorities are keeping a close eye to prevent any sale of illegal firecrackers.</p>.<p>"Shopkeepers pay rent to stall owners, who handle all documentation, including verification of trade licences for firecrackers. It is very challenging to sell non-green crackers now," explained a vendor.</p>.<p>The subdued sales may also reflect increased awareness of firecrackers' environmental impact.</p>.<p>Meghdeep Patnaik, a Lingarajapuram resident, shared, "I stopped bursting crackers about 15 years ago as I became more conscious of the harm to the environment and animals. Now, I spend Deepavali on the couch, comforting my dog."</p>