Following heavy downpour, GKVK compound wall collapses

<p>Bengaluru: Following the heavy downpour in Yelahanka, the compound wall of the GKVK campus near Judicial Layout collapsed on Monday evening.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement was disrupted for some time as the stones from the wall fell all over the road. Earthmovers were deployed to clear the road. </p>.<p>A similar incident took place at Chitrakoota residency in Kodigehalli where the compound wall collapsed and water from the adjacent drain gushed into the apartment cellar.</p>.<p>In Yelahanka, nine houses near Basava Samiti, 10 houses in Venkatashamappa Layout, eight in MS Palya, and one in Telecom Layout were flooded. The BBMP has deployed men and machinery to clear the water, officials said.</p>