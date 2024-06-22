Food safety conclave held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Close to 200 food safety practitioners, academicians, and professionals came together at the second edition of the ‘India Food Safety Conclave 2024’ organised by Food Safety Works, a food safety, regulatory and compliance company.
The discussions revolved around the upcoming technologies in food safety and the new testing protocols. The event featured national and international guest speakers who highlighted the importance of food safety culture, testing, verification, and validation, as well as food safety technology.
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the conclave, stressed on the importance of following a good diet and healthy lifestyle.
“The health department has already banned the toxic colour Rhodamine B, frequently used in Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy. I assure you that we are committed to building a healthy Karnataka and ensuring that people follow a quality diet,” Rao said.
Published 21 June 2024, 22:47 IST