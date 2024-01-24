Former law minister's son found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former law minister LG Havanur’s son Ashok Havanur was found dead at his residence in Bagalagunte, north Bengaluru, on Sunday evening, police said.
Ashok (62), who ran the Havanur College of Law in Ramamurthy Nagar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his room.
Police said that Ashok left home on Sunday morning and returned in the afternoon. He went into his room and did not come out. A while later, his wife looked through the window and saw Ashok hanging.
An unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered and investigations are on. According to the police, for the last 15 days, Ashok spent time all alone.