Former underworld operative arrested in land grabbing case

Bengaluru: Southwestern police on Tuesday arrested a former underworld operative, Jedarahalli Krishnappa alias H M Krishnamurthy, for alleged land grabbing.
Krishnappa created fake documents for a 16-acre land parcel in Magadi Road that has been disputed by six brothers and in court for 30 years. The High Court of Karnataka passed a verdict on the case in December 2023, while Krishnappa claimed ownership of the property.
Police sources said the land belonged to one late Narasimhaiah and was disputed among six brothers. After the verdict, it had to be divided among the brothers, but Krishnappa entered the scene.
"Krishnappa brought another man named Narasimhaiah from Holenarasipur, Hassan district, and forged land documents in his name. Later, he transferred the ownership of the 16-acre land from the impostor Narasimhaiah to his and a few others' names,” a police source said.
The forgery prompted one of the sons of the actual owner to file a complaint with the Byadarahalli police station.
Police registered an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).
The officer added action has also been initiated against some more people who were likely involved in the case.