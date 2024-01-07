Four artists honoured at Chitrakala Samman Awards

Ahead of the 21st edition of the Chitra Santhe, the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Saturday awarded four renowned artists for their contributions to the growth of art at the Chitrakala Samman Awards held in the city.
Prof Vasudha Thozhur, an interdisciplinary artist and professor at the Department of Art and Performing Art in the Shiv Nadar University, Noida, was awarded the H K Kejriwal Award, while Prof B V Suresh, contemporary multimedia artist and art teacher, was awarded the M Aryamurthy Award.
International visual artist L N Tallur was awarded the D Devaraj Urs award and B B Raghavendra, a Mysuru traditional painting artist was awarded the Y Subramanya Raju award.
New galleries
Speaking at the event, Dr B L Shankar, President, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, expressed the need for new galleries in the city that is growing exponentially.
“There aren’t enough galleries in the city to display art, hence I request the government to construct a gallery each in the four directions of the city,” he said.
He also appealed to the government to set up museums with art galleries in all district headquarters to honour and celebrate the district’s history and its local achievers.
G Parameshwar, Home Minister, highlighted his long-standing relationship with the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. He assured that he would speak to the Chief Minister to see how the proposal for new galleries and museums could be taken forward.
“Permanent art galleries in other countries become tourist attractions. Something like this must happen in Karnataka,” he said, adding that a younger generation of artists must be encouraged to pursue art.
Lauding KCP’s efforts to develop the field of art, he said: “Art, music, tradition, and other cultural elements go beyond the caste and religious boundaries we have built; that’s how they have persisted till now. Hence, we must protect and develop the field of art”.