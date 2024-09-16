Four cops suspended for arresting three in false drugs case

Bengaluru: Four police officers, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for arresting three people, one of whom was a juvenile, in a false narcotics case, officials said.
The suspended officers are sub-inspector Sridhar Gugri, assistant sub-inspector SK Raju, and constables Satish Bagali and Thimmanna Poojar, all posted at the Banashankari police station in southern Bengaluru.
The case was registered on August 9 by the Banashankari police following information from one Rajan, a police informant.
In the complaint, Raju claimed that the arrested persons were attempting to sell opium to the public in Kadirenahalli, Banashankari 2nd Stage. The case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
However, the complainants claimed that the case was falsified, following which, a departmental inquiry was ordered by Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
The probe found that "Rajan had personal enmity with those who were arrested and he supplied the police with false information", according to a senior officer.
Rajan and some others, who planted the narcotics, have been arrested.
Following an inquiry, the four officers were placed under suspension for "negligence, indiscipline and not doing due diligence".
Further probe is being held by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Subramanyapura.
