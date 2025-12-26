Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Four-day world Ayurveda summit begins in Bengaluru

The summit aims to shift from reactive treatment to proactive wellness, to understand traditional nature-based solutions and build a health-centric conscious society.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 23:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAyurveda

Follow us on :

Follow Us