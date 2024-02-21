Fraser Town residents demand ban on ‘chaotic’ Ramzan food fair  

Bengaluru: Members of the Fraser Town Residents' Welfare Association (FTRWA) submitted a memorandum to Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivasa on Tuesday, urging a ban on the annual food fair held during Ramzan on Mosque Road, MM Road, and surrounding areas.
Likely to begin on March 12, residents felt aggrieved by the chaos caused by the fair in its aftermath. "For the past five to six years, many families have voiced concerns and demanded an end to the fair, but there was no coordinated effort until now," FTRWA joint Secretary Doulath Rao said.
Saud Dastagir from FTRWA, who spearheads the campaign, said the movement to stop the fair began last year to ensure some action before this year’s Ramzan. The fair does more harm than good, he said, as it chokes the roads, pollutes the area, and causes sickness, particularly among children, due to “unhygienic” food preparation.
Crimes also spike during this period, Saud noted. "Last year, there was a cylinder blast, and the movement of ambulances was affected. Yet, no action has been taken."
With over 3,500 signatures collected from residents, the association aims to stop the fair and its associated issues. Members said the meeting with the MLA was fruitful as he reportedly assured them he would consider their memorandum and take necessary action.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:36 IST)