<p>Bengaluru: Transit-technology company Tummoc said it would provide complimentary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> tickets to delegates attending the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, which begins on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Tummoc, a full-stack Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, is the BTS' official mobility partner. </p>.<p>Through a direct integration between the BTS registration system and the Tummoc app, registered attendees can authenticate their credentials and generate QR-based metro tickets to and from the Madavara station, situated next to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the event venue. </p>.<p>Tummoc will also exhibit at BTS 2025, showcasing its innovations in multimodal journey planning, digital ticketing and transit data solutions, according to a news release. </p>