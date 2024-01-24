Freedom Jam is back with free concerts 

The Freedom Jam series of free concerts kicked off in the city past Friday and will continue from January 25 to 27 at different venues.
In its 26th edition now, Freedom Jam was started to provide a free platform for musicians or bands to perform regardless of their genre, age or experience. These gigs are free for the public to attend. Until 2022, these concerts were held in the run-up to Independence Day. The Republic Day gigs started last year.
Siddhartha Patnaik, organiser of Freedom Jam, says they shortlisted 30 musicians from around 100 entries they got this time. “Last year, we only had one venue. This time, we have arranged for multiple venues and performances over multiple days so we can play different kinds of music,” he explained.
The concerts held between January 19 and 21 covered heavy metal hits, electronic music, rock numbers featuring Indian beats, and songs played on piano, didgeridoo, accordion and keyboard. On January 25, duo Ayan and Sumit will sing Sufi songs from films, Sanjay Deshpande will play sitar to rock fusion music, Swaradhya will deliver a performance with keyboard, sitar and cajon, and veena player Geetha Navale will give a Carnatic recital.
Bands like Presentense, Giddy Hoo and Southern Discomfort will play rock, blues and jazz songs in English and some experimental tunes on January 26. Flamenco guitarist Abhinav Varma and bands like The Butterfingers, Baja, and Fungii are part of the closing day’s line-up.
From January 25 to 27, at multiple venues. Look up the schedule on @freedomjam.music on Instagram