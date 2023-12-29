Freedom Park protest by KRV members for leader’s release

Protesting the arrest of the president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), T A Narayana Gowda, the pro-Kannada outfit is set to stage a protest at Freedom Park today to bring pressure to release of their chief.
The protest was planned after the members of KRV met at Freedom Park on Thursday and held a meeting about the arrests of KRV’s members.
The members of the outfit claimed that the arrest of Gowda was not justified. They said that he was detained as a ‘precautionary measure’ and later ‘false’ sections were slapped against him.
The outfit claimed that the protest will be joined by some of the prominent organisations such as Kannada Chalavali Kendra Samiti, Karunadu Sevakaru, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi along with 50 to 60 farmers, women, workers and many more Kannada committees.
The protesters believe that the government and police should be supporting the protest rather than arresting them as a ‘precaution’.
The ‘successful’ protest on December 27 by KRV is the only beginning and should serve as a warning for the government and other businesses, claimed the outfit’s activists.
Other districts
The arrest of Gowda prompted the members of the outfit in other districts to carry out similar protests.
Mysuru: Karnataka
Rakshana Vedike (KRV) Mysuru district’s unit protested at Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Thursday. They questioned if it was wrong to fight for the cause of Kannada.
The members of Cauvery Kriya Samithi protested near the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower in Mysuru.
Hassan: The district unit members blocked the bypass road of National Highway 75, in Hassan. They raised slogans against the state government.
Mandya: The KRV’s Mandya district unit members staged a protest at Mahaveer Circle.