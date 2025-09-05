From joystick to joint pain: Nimhans warns gamers of musculoskeletal pains

<p>Bengaluru: Compulsive gaming is not only harming mental health, but also causing a surge in musculoskeletal disorders in Bengaluru, doctors at Nimhans have cautioned.</p>.<p>Musculoskeletal disorders involve pain or strain in joints, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and tissues, often triggered by poor posture and repetitive gaming movements.</p>.<p>A Nimhans study found that prolonged sitting and fine motor strain make musculoskeletal symptoms one of the most common physical health hazards faced by gamers.</p>.<p>"We found an association between gaming and musculoskeletal issues, but there is not much literature about it," said Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma of the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic, Nimhans.</p>.Bengaluru's Nimhans to host workshop on psychological first response .<p>The study noted that musculoskeletal pain is a major concern among adolescents and young gamers, though very few studies exist to establish long-term conclusions.</p>.<p>E-sports athletes, too, are vulnerable, with four out of 10 reporting pain, especially in the back, neck, and shoulders. This pain can even affect participation in tournaments, the National Institutes of Health observed.</p>.<p>Cases have risen sharply since Covid-19. "Before Covid-19 we saw at most 10 cases a week, but now we are seeing about 20 every week," Dr Sharma said.</p>.<p>Dr Samarth Arya, Consultant Orthopaedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery, said the incidence of musculoskeletal pain in Indian gamers is comparable with the western population.</p>.<p>"Severe involvement in gaming leads to bad posture, intensifying stress on the back, neck, shoulders, wrist, and elbows," Dr Arya told DH. He recalled a severe case involving damage to the thumb’s carpometacarpal joint in a young gamer due to continuous joystick use.</p>.<p>Many young gamers are also reporting back pain, tennis elbow, spine issues, fatigue, and sleep disruptions.</p>.<p>"There is clear data that spending long hours on computer screens can be associated with musculoskeletal issues, particularly related to the neck and back," said Dr Jayant Mahadevan, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Centre for Addiction Medicine, Nimhans.</p>.<p>"We have seen cases where excessive use, up to 16 to 18 hours a day, also leads to disruption in sleep," he added.</p>