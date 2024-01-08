From Mumbai to Mysuru: Diverse art forms shine at Chitra Santhe 2024

Bengaluru: Artists from across the country who displayed their works at Chitra Santhe blended modernity with history, giving a contemporary spin to traditional art techniques.
A few of them found art in the mundane and often overlooked details of everyday life.
Mohan Kumar, a software engineer from Mysuru, stood out with his innovative approach to traditional Mysore rosewood inlay. His stall showcased a fusion of classical craftsmanship with contemporary styles, featuring striking portraits of film artistes and abstract art.
"I want artists to go beyond the usual styles of designing animals and gods with wood, which is how we can preserve this traditional art for posterity," he said.
Hailing from Mumbai, Paachu Lal Raw and his daughters Rahamat and Ruksal Bano showcased their miniature artistry on old postcards and agreement papers, enhancing the vintage feel with vivid hues.
"We started using postcards and old agreement papers to make art because I want to show the younger generation how we used to communicate in the olden days before mobile phones were invented,” he said.
Naveen Kumar M, a mixed-media sculpture artist from Bengaluru, captivated onlookers with his life-size 3D artworks. A notable crowd-puller was a bluish-green mermaid cradling a glass fishbowl housing two live fishes, priced at Rs 1.5 lakh.
"We use sunboard, resin, clay, wood dust, gunny bags and other materials to mould and recreate interesting concepts," he said.
An alumni of the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumar revealed that he drew inspiration from past editions of the santhe. "I find art in old trinkets and waste materials to reuse in my work," he said.
'Business hurt'
Some artists felt expansion of stalls had hurt their business.
Ashish Tekam, a Gond artist from Madhya Pradesh and son of renowned traditional Gond artist Ramesh Tekam, said his business dipped compared to the previous editions.
"I participated in Chitra Santhe in 2020 and 2023. Due to the expansion of stalls, I was placed away from the road. Not many people noticed my art. So, I feel the expansion has not really helped me,” he said.