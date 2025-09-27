Menu
Furniture worth Rs 5 crore gutted in Malleswaram fire

No casualties were reported despite a close call involving 10 workers who were sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:02 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 21:02 IST
