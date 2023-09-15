Ganesh Chaturthi: Special trains between Yeshwantpur and Murudeshwar

South Western Railway has decided to run special trains between Yeshwantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater to additional demand, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Train No 06587 Yeshwantpur - Murudeshwar special express will leave Yeshwantpur at 11.55 pm on September 15 and reach Murudeshwar at 12.55 pm the next day.
In the return direction, Train No 06588 Murudeshwar - Yeshwantpur Special Express will depart Murudeshwar at 1.30 pm on September 16 and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 4 am the next day.
En route, the special trains will stop at Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Chennarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Mookambika Road and Bhatkal stations in both directions.
The special trains will have a coach composition of AC first class (1), AC two-tier coaches (2), AC three-tier coaches (7), Sleeper class (8) and second class luggage cum brake vans/disabled friendly compartments (2).