Bengaluru Police open suo motu case after gang seen roaming streets carrying weapons

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have opened a suo motu case after at least 10 men were seen roaming the streets of Srinagar on September 22 brandishing machetes and cricket bats. </p>.<p>CCTV footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media. </p>.<p>Based on the viral video, the Hanumanthanagar police have registered an FIR under BNS section dealing with rioting and the Arms Act. </p>.<p>A police officer overseeing the investigation said the men seen in the video, who remain unidentified, did not cause any harm. </p>