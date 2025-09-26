Garba-dandiya nights across Bengaluru keep it traditional this Navratri

<p>Traditional songs and decor are the focus of garba-dandiya events across popular Bengaluru venues this Navratri. Event management professional Nimesh Chagg notes that in the recent past, Bollywood hits, deejays, and neon-themed parties had started overshadowing the traditional celebration.</p>.<p>The 101st edition of ‘Sri Bangalore Vaishnav Samaj Navratri Utsav Mandal’ is underway at Palace Grounds (Gate No 5) until October 2. It begins at 8.30 pm. “We have invited the Tahukaar Bits orchestra from Gujarat. There will be no Bollywood or disco tracks. They will only perform Gujarati song,” says core committee member Sunil G Patel. To ensure crowd control, 25 bodyguards and 60 volunteers are on duty. In the dance area, photography is banned for privacy, and footwear is not allowed to avoid injuries. They have also scheduled competitions for participants. Call 98450 40810.</p>.Durga Puja pandals with creative themes set up in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">At Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds, Shri Raghuvanshi Charitable Trust is hosting ‘Navratri Utsav’ until October 1. It begins at 7.30 pm daily. Unnati, a group comprising musicians from Mumbai and Gujarat, will belt out traditional songs like ‘Aadhya shakti tamne bahucharan’ and ‘Mara sonano ghadulo re’, with occasional Hindi crowd-pleasers like ‘Dholida’. To manage the crowds in the dance area, 15 volunteers lead the first round of garba, helping participants follow the steps and avoid collisions. “We allow traditionally dressed players in the inner circle, while others like first-timers are encouraged to dance in the outer circle,” says Prateek Thakker from the organising team. On one of the nights, LED diyas will be distributed to all attendees and the lights will be turned off during aarti to create a “visual spectacle”. <span class="italic">Details on @srct_navratriutsav on Instagram.</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Dholi player Ramsingh from Gujarat and banjo artiste Mahesh from Rajasthan will perform with city-based musicians at ‘Navaratri Utsav’, which Shree Indiranagar Gujarati Association is hosting until October 1. The event on until October 1, at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield, begins at 8 pm daily. Besides garba and dandiya, rounds of sanedo and heech will be held. Female members of the association have designed a peacock-themed backdrop for the puja mantap. “All proceeds from ticket sales will support animal welfare initiatives,” says committee member Praful Maun. The attendance numbers are capped at 750 to ensure crowd management.<span class="italic">Visit @sigablr on Instagram.</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Ekta Shah, who has been a part of the Navratri concert scene for 30 years, will perform old-school garba songs at ‘Oh My Garba’, being held at Chamara Vajra, Palace Grounds, until September 27. The community dance will begin at 7 pm daily. The decor features embroidered tapestries inspired by the Kutchi-Rabari tradition. <span class="italic">Details on @ohmygarba on Instagram.</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Though music at ‘Maha Dandiya Utsav’ will be led by seven DJs, they will spin traditional songs. Last year’s setlist featured fusion numbers. The event is slated for September 26, 27 and 28, and October 1, at Jayamahal Palace, and will start at 4 pm daily. "The main event will be held indoors but a small dance floor has also been set up outdoors," one of the participating DJs said. <span class="italic">Details on @fusenetworx on Instagram.</span></p>