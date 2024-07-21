Garbage dumping, pest infestation: Halasuru residents stare at health crisis

Bengaluru: Garbage dumping around Halasuru Lake has raised health concerns among residents, many of whom are reporting a rat menace due to poor maintenance by the BBMP.
Food waste and construction debris dumped along Gangadhar Chetty Road are also leading to foul smells and persistent water collection, which is raising fears of dengue spread among local residents. They complain that private establishments lined along the road are causing a multitude of issues, including foul smells and possible groundwater contamination in the area.
When DH visited the spot, several rat burrows were observed along the footpath, with a few dead rats on the pavement.
"While garbage dumping is the primary issue, the proliferation of rats and their potential impact on our health is a much larger issue. When we last tested our water, we found E.coli in it. Now, residents of our apartments are both filtering and boiling any water before consuming it because of the risks," said Hema Hattangady, a resident of Kenilworth Apartments.
A popular food joint on the road has been fined at least twice for dumping food waste out in the open. Residents note that issuing a fine has had little effect.
Zuby Johal, a resident of Lakeshore Manor Apartments, noted that these issues have been observed for over a year. "It is clear the lake is under the BBMP, but the drain seems to have no owners or caretakers. The garden near the lake was maintained by Prestige earlier; now the BBMP handles it. But the maintenance is poor and there is no consistency of work," she said.
She added that rats have been spotted in her apartment complex several times over the last few months.
Another resident of the area highlighted dengue concerns.
"It has become a breeding ground for rats and mosquitoes. We raised the issue of garden maintenance with the BBMP, which promptly responded about three weeks ago and started clearing the weeds. But there is more to be done," they said.
An official from the BBMP lake department assured that tenders will be called to fix broken fences along the lake.
"We have informed Home Guards to keep an eye out if anyone illegally enters the garden area. We have also informed the health wing of the BBMP about the health concerns raised by the residents," she said.
