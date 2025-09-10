<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru Gate police has arrested a wholesale trader for allegedly cheating a Nagarathpet-based jeweller of 1.5 kg of gold worth Rs 30 lakh.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as 32-year-old Mohanlal, was arrested after the jeweller lodged a complaint on August 1.</p>.<p>The police seized two gold bars weighing 305.42 gm and a gold melting machine from him.</p>.<p>The complainant, who runs a manufacturing factory in Nagarathpet, told the police that he met the trader three months ago.</p>.<p>On July 14, the trader promised to convert his 22-carat gold ornaments into 24-carat (999 gold) bars of the same weight.</p>.Hapur man arrested for stealing gold ‘kalash’ worth Rs. 1 crore during Jain event near Red Fort, Delhi, urn recovered.<p>Trusting the offer, the jeweller handed over 1 kg 537 grams and 350 milligrams of ornaments. The trader took the gold, claiming he would examine it and return in five minutes, but disappeared.</p>.<p>Following the complaint, the police traced and arrested him on August 26 near a house at 10th Cross, Kalyan Nagar, Dasarahalli. During interrogation, he admitted to melting the jewellery and converting it into bars.</p>.<p>The police recovered 100 grams of gold from his shop and another 205.42 grams, which he had used to repay a debt at another jewellery store. The gold melting machine used in the fraud was also seized.</p>.<p>The accused was produced before the court on August 27 and remanded to police custody for 11 days. On September 6, he was produced again and remanded to judicial custody.</p>