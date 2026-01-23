Good life or extended life? Posts revive health debate

<p>A 23-year-old entrepreneur from Bengaluru recently went viral on X after declaring that he wants to be the “Bryan Johnson of India”. In his post, he said he has spent Rs 7,000 on blood tests to establish baseline biomarkers, and invested in wearable devices to monitor sleep, strain, recovery, activity levels, and calorie intake daily to make data-driven lifestyle changes. This DIY practice is known as biohacking. Unlike Johnson, the American who reportedly spends millions to ‘reverse’ biological ageing, Punarv Dinakar wants to “live life to the fullest”. He could not be reached for comment.</p>.<p>Dinakar’s personal health experiment comes amid a growing fascination with defying ageing. Entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal’s company is testing whether gravity affects ageing, using wearable sensors that track cerebral blood flow. Meanwhile, futurist Ray Kurzweil has predicted that advances in AI and nanotechnology could make biological immortality possible by 2030.</p>.<p>Dr Pretesh Kiran, associate professor of community health at St John’s Medical College, says that such experiments lack evidence in the Indian setting. Doctors and scientists in the city, by contrast, are more focused on healthspan than lifespan, aiming to improve quality of life rather than merely extend it. Dr Ananya Das, a consultant in geriatric medicine at a private hospital, says that although advances in healthcare have increased life expectancy, quality of life has declined, "eroded by processed diets, excessive screen time, sedentary lifestyles, poor sleep, and deteriorating air and water quality".

Dr Dominic Benjamin, head of geriatric medicine at Bangalore Baptist Hospital, says longevity experiments by billionaires are far removed from everyday realities. "Many of my older patients ask why they are still alive and why I am treating them. Some ask for medicines to shorten their lives because they have lost meaning and purpose. Their children are not around. They chat with ChatGPT. They are lonely," he says. A study on loneliness has shown that a person who “drinks two scotches a day, eats junk food, and is obese” may be healthier than someone lonely, he adds. “The pursuit of longevity is sustainable only if we address loneliness and mental health. Otherwise, we are merely prolonging misery,” he emphasises. </p>.<p>Initiatives in the city</p>.<p>India’s first ageing study, the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, initiated in 2016, focuses on health, economic conditions, and social outcomes among older Indians. In contrast, in 2024, the Indian Institute of Science launched an initiative called ‘Longevity India’ to study ageing mechanisms specific to Indians at the molecular level. Its flagship project is the BHARAT (Biomarkers of Healthy Aging, Resilience, Adversity, and Transitions) Study. It aims to build the Bharat Baseline, a national dataset of biological markers that track how Indians age.</p>.<p>According to its convenor Prof Deepak Saini, around 1,000 participants in Bengaluru and rural Karnataka have been sampled, and the exercise will likely expand to Mysuru and Delhi. The initiative also includes research on food as medicine in ageing, including the role of Ayurveda and fermented diets, on understanding the impact of space travel on the health of Indian space travellers, and on developing a health and susceptibility score for the elderly. “The score will indicate how frail or resilient one is, which will help healthcare systems with appropriate resource allocation for those who need more support,” he explains.</p>.<p>Another new research project is underway at St John’s Medical College to define metrics of healthy ageing and assess its different stages. However, the Grama Hiriyara Kendra, an Anganwadi-style centre for the elderly conceptualised by the institute, has been operating in four villages of Anekal taluk in Bengaluru Urban district since 2015. Dr Kiran, coordinator of its Senior Citizen Health Service, highlights the impact of the psychosocial support these centres provide. “Many elderly visitors have shown improvement, including reduced medication doses, better social and family interactions, and greater self-confidence,” he says. The Karnataka government’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, in association with a few NGOs, has adopted this model in community libraries in select villages on a pilot basis.</p>.<p>Dr Ananya adds that her hospital plans to introduce DNA methylation screening for healthy adults to assess genetic risk for age-related conditions such as dementia and cancer. “It is at the centre of cutting-edge research today, and is said to have around 99% accuracy,” she says. Dr Benjamin stresses that science is clear that adult vaccination against infectious diseases is as important as childhood immunisation, but in India, it is neither mandatory nor affordable for many.</p>.<p>Dr Kiran outlines the challenges in the field of research. Ageing is multi-factorial, and studies so far have been examining different factors — diet, physical activity, stress, climate change, social interaction, familial support, and financial background. “The challenge is that studies operate in silos, whereas ageing involves medicine, nutrition, and social sciences. Intersectoral collaboration is essential to improve ageing outcomes,” he adds. He adds that his institute is also looking at studies among elders such as medication deprescribing, fall prevention, nutrition rehabilitation, among others.

How does healthy ageing look like?

According to Dr Ananya, it means being able to live independently in one's 80s and above, despite conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease. This includes managing daily activities like eating, cooking, bathing, and using the washroom without assistance. For Dr Benjamin, healthy ageing is about optimal functioning. "It is about strength, agility, and how a person feels about themselves."

Saini says how our bodies age depends mainly on two factors: the genes we inherit and the environment, which is air quality, water, infections around us, etc. "It is the interplay that decides the outcome on health. While genetics decides our inherent capacities, the environment dictates the rate of deterioration. And when both factors are favourable, biological ageing slows down,” he explains.</p>.<p>On when to start working towards healthy ageing, Dr Kiran is clear: “Any intervention at any stage will lead to changes. It’s never too late. But that's a message we often struggle to impress upon people. We live in the age of misinformation and disinformation. We need to make certain any intervention for healthy aging is done early and with conviction, and backed by evidence and research."</p>.<p>Secret to healthy ageing</p>.<p>Blue zones are regions where people commonly live beyond 80 years and remain healthy. These include Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia (Italy), Nicoya (Costa Rica), Ikaria (Greece), and Loma Linda (California). “With limited furniture at home, Okinawa residents sit and stand often, which keeps their musculoskeletal system strong and reduces arthritis. And sweet potatoes, which are rich in antioxidants, are a staple in their diet,” says Dr Ananya.</p>.<p>Researchers have identified common traits among Blue Zone residents: regular physical activity, a strong sense of purpose, stress management through rest or prayer, stopping eating when 80% full, a largely plant-based diet, moderate alcohol intake, and strong social connections. Regulated blood sugar and blood pressure, and diets rich in branched-chain amino acids and Vitamin D are other evidence-backed tips for healthy ageing, says Dr Benjamin. “Howeverm poor muscle mass (sarcopenia) remains a major concern among Indians,” he notes.</p>.<p>He also believes that information is power. That’s why the ‘Age Well Clinic’ running on the premises of Bangalore Baptist Hospital focuses on empowering the seniors with education. They conduct health screenings, vaccinations, physiotherapy, dietary counselling, and fall-prevention programmes. "Earlier, many patients would spend Rs 5,000 on car repairs but hesitate to spend on health. Now, they are willing to invest in preventive care,” he says.</p>.<p>Science in focus </p>.<p>Dr Ananya says current research looks at ageing through cellular and molecular lenses. DNA methylation is at the centre of cutting-edge research, helping scientists understand genetic susceptibility to age-related conditions such as dementia and cancer. “We plan to introduce this as a screening blood test for healthy adults in their 30s and 40s to assess predisposition. It is said to have around 99% accuracy,” she says.</p>.<p>Scientists are also exploring senolytic therapies that remove damaged ageing cells, and ways to improve mitochondrial function to boost energy. They are also examining the role of nicotinamide, a co-enzyme, in slowing cognitive decline.</p>